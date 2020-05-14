Shoojit Sircar's Decision Of Gulabo Sitabo's Digital Release Was Due His 'bad Habit'; Read

A recent development when it comes to the movie Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan has surprised fans as the movie will now release on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video. An IANS report talks about how the Bollywood director claimed that he has had the experience of having his movie remain unreleased. This makes him want to release them as soon as they are ready.

Shoojit Sircar takes the digital route for Gulabo Sitabo

Shoojit Sircar, in an interview shared by IANS, shared that the movie was made and was ready to be released in April. He said that he has a very bad habit of releasing the movie immediately after its ready. He added how the COVID-19 crisis then made it impossible for him to do so.

Releasing Gulaabo Sitabo on OTT

Talking about Gulabo Sitabo’s release on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, Sircar revealed that the idea was pitched to him by Ronnie Lahiri, who is the producer of the film. He talked about how Ronnie discussed with him that the movie could have a digital release and wanted to know his view. Sircar wanted to reach as much audience as possible. Ronnie shared that the movie will be released on the platform in 200 countries simultaneously.

Shoojit claimed how he never had experimented with the platform. He said that it was an apt decision to release digitally as the film was ready and they had no clue about when the cinemas will open. Digital is co-existing with cinema and is already the future, said Sircar.

Ayushmann and Amitabh are positive

Shoojit also talked about how he had seen a few films like Roma. He claimed how he would use Gulabo Sitabo as an experiment to see if the digital platform works for him. Sircar was also asked about Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction to its digital release, to which he revealed that they were positive about it.

Shoojit talked about how they discussed the pros and cons and about the reach of the film. He said that the technical quality of the digital platform is good and thus they decided to go with it. Sircar remembered how his movie with Amitabh, Shoebite, was not released and thus they thought it was better to release Gulabo Sitabo as soon as possible.

About the movie

The OTT platform Amazon Prime has given the description of the movie Gulabo Sitabo. The story is a tale of two slimy scheming foxes who try to one-up the other. They also attract members of their clan and have their own agenda. It is a Rising Sun Films production.

