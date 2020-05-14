'Honored To Be Part Of Change': Amitabh Bachchan Exults On 'Gulabo Sitabo' Digital Release

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has had a 51 year long and illustrious journey in the film industry and he feels amazed with the kind of changes that have taken place in the film viewing trends. The Shahenshah actor announced the release of his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo on OTT platform in another post on Thursday morning. Sharing a few stills from the film with his character as the focus, Amitabh Bachchan said through the caption that he feels honored to be a part of the challenge because of which his film will have a digital release.

He wrote, "Joined Film Industry in 1969 .. now in 2020 it’s .. 51 years ..!! During this formidable period seen many changes and challenges .. NOW another challenge .. DIGITAL RELEASE of my film .. GULABO SITABO !! June 12 , only on Amazon Prime .. world wide .. 200 plus Country’s .. THAT IS AMAZING .. Honoured to be a part of yet another challenge !! 🙏🙏"

The hit-machine of Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana and the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan have shared screen space for the first time in Shoojit Sircar's comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo. The film was slated to hit the silver screens on April 17, 2020, but due to the on-going Coronavirus crisis, the release of the film had to be postponed.

In his interaction with a national daily, the director had stated that as a filmmaker, he would want to see his film open in the theatres, but due to the current situation, it seemed unlikely for such an event to take place. The actors took to their social media and announced the worldwide digital release of their film earlier on Thursday as they shared the poster of the film. Amitabh Bachchan captioned the post, "Ek izzatdaar janaab aur uske anokhe kirayedar ki kahaani. Gulabo Sitabo premieres June 12 only on @PrimeVideoIN! #GiboSiboOnPrime #WorldPremiereOnPrime"

