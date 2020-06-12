Vidya Balan Aces 'Gulabo Sitabo' Tongue-twister Challenge: Watch Video

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan joined the list of celebrities who participated in Gulabo Sitabo Tongue-twister challenge. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram and aced the challenge. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest challenge. Read on:

Vidya Balan's Gulabo Sitabo challenge

Vidya Balan shared a video post on her official Instagram account on Thursday. She uttered a unique tongue twister while sitting in an outdoor location. The actor said, “Gulabo ki khatar patar se, titar bitar Sitabo. Sitabo ke agar magar se uthal puthal Gulabo” for five times. Vidya Balan also nominated Sonakshi Sinha, Farhan Akhtar, and Arshad Warsi, urging them to participate in the Gulabo Sitabo challenge. She also appreciated Neha Dhupia for her funny video and thanked Sanya Malhotra for nominating her.

The actor wrote, “Mazaa aa gaya @nehadhupia 😂... Congratulations and Best Wishes for #GulaboSitabo Mr. @amitabhbachchan 🙂 @ayushmannk @shoojitsircar @vijayraazofficial @juhic3 👍☀️... #gibosiboonprime 🙌. I nominate @aslisona @faroutakhtar @arshad_warsi 😜. Dekha hamara pyaar @sanyamalhotra_ ...You nominated me, I nominated you (then I quickly changed it ) 😂”.

Various celebrities including Ananya Panday, Sanya Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, and Vidya Balan took the Gulabo Sitabo challenge. Amitabh Bachchan, whose film Gulabo Sitabo released on June 12, 2020, started a trend of challenging celebrities to complete the task of saying a quirky tongue twister. In the Gulabo Sitabo challenge, people who have been nominated need to repeat the sentence five times without fumbling or hesitating. The tongue twister reflects the hilarious and distinct camaraderie of the main characters in the movie including Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

About Gulabo Sitabo

Gulabo Sitabo stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the comedy-drama flick is set in the backdrop of Lucknow and features both the leading actors as warring men, who get caught in a game, with each one attracting other members of their clan and scheming against each other. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, Gulabo Sitabo was slated to have a theatrical release. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film released worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020.

