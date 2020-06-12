Ayushmann Khurrana Bagged Role In 'Gulabo Sitabo' At DeepVeer's Wedding Reception?

Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo is one of the most anticipated films to release in the year 2020. It was recently revealed by the director of the film Shoojit Sircar that the first narration of the film was done to Ayushmann Khurrana at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception. He also said that the actor was excited about the script after the narration.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s role in Ayushmann’s casting

Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on June 12, 2020. The film had to go digital due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the effect that it has been having on the theatrical release of films. In a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, director Shoojit Sircar spoke about how he fixed the power cast of the film.

He said that Ayushmann Khurrana was the first choice for the role of Baankey. He said that there was a lot of debating before they actually had a conversation with Ayushmann Khurrana. Amitabh Bachchan was booked in for the role of Mirza before approaching Ayushmann Khurrana for the other lead. Shoojit also revealed that he first broke the news to Ayushmann at the wedding reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He gave away the basic narration of the film while attending the ceremony together and that is when the duo agreed to pull it off together. The director added that Ayushmann had been excited and jumping ever since. According to the various reviews coming in, the cast is one of the best aspects of the film Gulabo Sitabo.

About Gulabo Sitabo

Gulabo Sitabo is a comedy-drama film which released on June 12. The plot of this film revolves around the bittersweet relationship shared between a tenant and a landlord. Gulabo Sitabo has been directed by Shoojit Sircar while the writing has been done by Juhi Chaturvedi. The film stars actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Aayushmann Khurrana, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. Have a look at the trailer of the film here.

