Here's Everything About Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Gulabo Sitabo stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. According to reports, the Shoojit Sircar- directorial is the first big Bollywood flick to have a direct OTT release amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans have been excited to witness what Gulabo Sitabo holds for them. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about the film. Read on:

Ayushmann Khurrana-Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo

Amitabh Bachchan’s Gulabo Sitabo will premiere on Amazon Prime Video from June 12, 2020. According to reports, the film will release in more than 200 countries and territories with over 15 language subtitles including Arabic, Russian, Polish, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Indonesian, Malay, Greek, Hebrew, Korean, Turkish, apart from English. It will start streaming on the OTT platform from 12 am IST.

Gulabo Sitabo's title

Set in the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow, Gulabo Sitabo title is inspired by the state’s traditional puppet show. Its stories revolve around two female glove puppets including a man’s mistress and his wife, who are always scheming and fighting. As per reports, Shoojit Sircar talked about the movie’s title and expressed his desire to celebrate the dying art of puppetry. Additionally, he revealed that Gulabo Sitabo was not the original title. So, he thought of the same while watching some Gulabo Sitabo puppet shows on YouTube.

The plot of the film

Gulabo Sitabo is a comedy-drama movie that tells the tale of an elderly landlord Mirza Sheikh, who wants to get his tenant Baankey Sodhi out of his mansion, which is in a run-down condition. However, Baankey gives it back to Mirza and keeps living in the house without paying the rent. To get rid of his tenant, Mirza plans to sell his mansion. But Baankey seeks the help of an officer of the Archaeological Survey of India and declared the house as a historical site.

Director's views

In an interview with a news portal, Shoojit Sircar revealed that his camera observed all the characters, families and called the process ''fluid''. He added that the film captured actors as regular people who belonged to the economically lower background, depicting their struggles and happiness. He appreciated Ayushmann Khurrana’s performance and said that he had melted into that world and that nobody would notice him as an actor.

Juhi Chaturvedi wrote the script of Gulabo Sitabo. She had earlier written for Sircar’s movies including Piku, Vicky Donor, and October. The director felt that half of his job was done with the script as it was written quite well.



