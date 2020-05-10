Mother's Day: Ayushmann Khurrana's Soulful Rendition With His Hit Partner Wins Hearts

The fact that Ayushmann Khurranna is a man of many talents is well-known. Apart from delivering hits galore in different kinds of genres, the actor can also sing, write poems and play music, among other talents. After the Andhadhun star’s poems made headlines during the lockdown, he has now come up with a special song on Mother’s Day.

Among the first memories of Ayushmann Khurrana for many is the Paani Da Rang song from Vicky Donor. The then debutant had crooned the track composed by Rochak Kohli, his friend from many years. The duo went on to collaborate for many other songs like Mitti Di Khushboo, Yahin Hoon Main and Saddi Galli.

Ayushmann and Rochak joined hands once again on Mother’s Day, and once again it is a soulful rendition in Punjabi. Connecting via a video call and strumming the guitar, the duo is on fire again.

The lyrics that they croon of the coolness of the mother’s hands, the difficulty to forget her, her sweet lullaby, the urge to sleep in her lap and embrace her, how she taught the name of the almighty, and how she’d feel impatient in worry for the child have been penned by Gurpreet Sahni.

In his caption, Ayushmann wrote how the song was for all mothers who ‘constantly and selflessly shape our lives and the world.’

Here’s the post:

The video received love from wife Tahira Kashyap and even celebrities like Jonita Gandhi, Shama Sikandar raved about it.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana is spending lockdown by posting videos reciting poems and even playing the Bella Ciao tune on his piano. He is also doing his bit for the relief efforts, by participating in the I for India concert. After the lockdown, he is set to feature in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo and has also signed a film with his Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha.

