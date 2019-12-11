'Gully Boy', 'Article 15' And 'Kabir Singh' Steal Limelight At Award Function

Star Screen Awards 2019 is one of the most acclaimed award shows of Bollywood. Several celebrities were a part of the award function that happened on December 8, 2019. From Ranveer Singh to Siddhant Chaturvedi, most of the celebrities witnessed the grand evening of Star Screen Awards 2019. Movies like Gully Boy and Article 15 stole the limelight and won numerous honours in the award function. Here is a complete winners list of Star Screen Awards 2019.

Ranveer Singh for 'Gully Boy'

Gully Boy was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2019. Ranveer Singh was honoured with the award of Best Actor Male for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. The movie was awarded numerous awards in the award function.

Alia Bhatt for 'Gully Boy'

Alia Bhatt bagged the award for Best Actor Female for the movie Gully Boy. The actor played the role of Safeena in the movie Gully Boy. Alia Bhatt also posted a picture with her award for Best Actor Female on her social media.

Ayushmann Khurrana for 'Article 15'

Ayushmann Khurrana is best known for his content-driven movies in Bollywood. One such movie was Article 15. The actor was honoured with the Star Screen Award for the Critics’ Choice Best Actor (Male) for the movie Article 15

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar for 'Saand Ki Aankh'

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar performed the role of shooter dadis in the movie Saand Ki Aankh. They received the award of the Critics’ Choice best actor (female) for the movie. Saand Ki Aankh did moderately well at the box office.

Anubhav Sinha for 'Article 15'

Anubhav Sinha bagged the award for the movie Article 15 in the category of Best Director. Anubhav, in his speech, expressed gratitude to the whole team who made it possible for him. Article 15 was the second movie to receive numerous awards.

Gulshan Devaiah won the award for Best Supporting Actor Male for the movie Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota while on the other hand, Kamini Kaushal received the award for Best Supporting Actor Female for the movie Kabir Singh. Gully Boy won numerous awards in Star Screen Awards 2019 and one of these was the award for Most Promising Actor honoured to Siddhant Chaturvedi. The award for the Most Promising Actor Female was received by Sara Ali Khan for the movie Kedarnath.

Other Star Screen Awards 2019 winners

Best Actor In Comic Role - Yami Gautam (Bala)

Most Promising Debut Director - Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Best Dialogues - Gully Boy

Best Story - Article 15

Best Action- War

Best Editing- War

Best Cinematography- Gully Boy

Best Choreography -'Ghungroo' (War)

Best Production Design - Gully Boy

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Sachet Tandon - 'Bekhyali' (Kabir Singh)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shreya Ghoshal - 'Ghar More Pardesiya' (Kalank)

Best Music- Kabir Singh and Gully Boy

Best Lyrics -'Apna Time Aayega' (Gully Boy)

Lifetime Achievement Award - Prem Chopra

Baat Nayi Award- Lukka Chuppi

