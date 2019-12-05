Check Out Varun Dhawan's Funky Look At A Glamorous Awards Function

Varun Dhawan is popular among his fans for his style and outfits. Recently, he was seen at a popular awards show. The event was held in the city and many Bollywood celebrities made an appearance at the blingy event. The 6th edition of the show was attended by many celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and even Varun Dhawan. In the show, celebrities are awarded for their contribution to the world of fashion.

In the event, Varun Dhawan stole everyone's attention with his outfit. Varun Dhawan opted for a funky look at the event. He was seen stunning a printed shirt and hile cargo pants. The Kalank actor went for brown shoes and he made a super cool appearance at the show.

Check out the pictures below

Varun's fans were seen commenting on his Instagram post. In the picture, he is seen showing off the award that he bagged at the fashion awards event 2019. Varun's fans flooded his picture with many heart emojis. Some fans called him handsome, others congratulated him for the award that he won.

Varun was seen striking a pose with Alia Bhatt who was also present at the glamorous event. Alia Bhatt was seen sporting a stunning pink and black ensemble. Here is the picture of Varun Dhawan with Alia Bhatt.

Varun Dhawan was also seen posing with the owner of the awards show Mr Rizwan Sajan and his wife Mrs Sajan. Here is the picture.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for his upcoming film alongside Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No.1. The film is being directed by David Dhawan. Reportedly, Coolie No.1 is the remake of the 1995 film of the same name that featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Apart from that Varun Dhawan will also be seen in Remo D'Souza directorial Street Dancer alongside Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor. Both the movies are scheduled to hit the screens in 2020.

