The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Critics' Choice Awards: The Irishman Bags Highest Number Of Nominations

Hollywood News

Critics' Choice Awards will be held in January 2020. The Irishman has the highest nomination at the 25th Critics' Choice Awards. Read to know more about it

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
critics' choice awards

The 25th Critics' Choice Awards' nominations were recently announced on December 8, 2019. The show will be held at the beginning of the next year, on January 12, 2020, at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport, honouring the finest achievements of 2019's filmmaking. The awards ceremony will be hosted by Taye Diggs and will be broadcasted on The CW at 7 p.m. ET. This year, the epic crime film, The Irishman has the highest number of nominations this year at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Also Read | From The Irishman To GoodFellas, Mob Movies To Binge-watch On Netflix

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Critics' Choice (@criticschoice) on

The Irishman leads all films this year with 14 nominations including Best Picture, Robert De Niro for Best Actor, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for Best Supporting Actor, Martin Scorsese for Best Director, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Visual Effects, and Best Score. 

Also Read | The Irishman Watched By 17.1 Million Americans In Its First 5 Days

The full list of film nominations is below:

BEST PICTURE

  • 1917
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite
  • Uncut Gems

BEST ACTOR

  • Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
  • Robert De Niro – The Irishman
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Adam Driver – Marriage Story
  • Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
  • Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
  • Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems

Also Read | The Irishman Dominates The NYFCC; Wins Award For The Best Film

Best Supporting Actor

  • Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
  • Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino – The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci – The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Acting Ensemble

  • Bombshell
  • The Irishman
  • Knives Out
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Best Director

  • Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
  • Greta Gerwig – Little Women
  • Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
  • Sam Mendes – 1917
  • Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
  • Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
  • Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Also Read | 'The Irishman' Director Martin Scorsese's Next With DiCaprio To Go On Floors Soon

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG