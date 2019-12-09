Critics' Choice Awards: The Irishman Bags Highest Number Of Nominations

The 25th Critics' Choice Awards' nominations were recently announced on December 8, 2019. The show will be held at the beginning of the next year, on January 12, 2020, at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport, honouring the finest achievements of 2019's filmmaking. The awards ceremony will be hosted by Taye Diggs and will be broadcasted on The CW at 7 p.m. ET. This year, the epic crime film, The Irishman has the highest number of nominations this year at the Critics' Choice Awards.
The Irishman leads all films this year with 14 nominations including Best Picture, Robert De Niro for Best Actor, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for Best Supporting Actor, Martin Scorsese for Best Director, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Visual Effects, and Best Score.
