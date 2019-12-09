Critics' Choice Awards: The Irishman Bags Highest Number Of Nominations

The 25th Critics' Choice Awards' nominations were recently announced on December 8, 2019. The show will be held at the beginning of the next year, on January 12, 2020, at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport, honouring the finest achievements of 2019's filmmaking. The awards ceremony will be hosted by Taye Diggs and will be broadcasted on The CW at 7 p.m. ET. This year, the epic crime film, The Irishman has the highest number of nominations this year at the Critics' Choice Awards.

The Irishman leads all films this year with 14 nominations including Best Picture, Robert De Niro for Best Actor, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for Best Supporting Actor, Martin Scorsese for Best Director, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Visual Effects, and Best Score.

The full list of film nominations is below:

BEST PICTURE

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Uncut Gems

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Robert De Niro – The Irishman

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Acting Ensemble

Bombshell

The Irishman

Knives Out

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Greta Gerwig – Little Women

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

