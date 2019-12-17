Gully Boy Out Of Oscars Race, Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Takes A Dig At The Makers

Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy", starring Ranveer Singh in the role of a budding street rapper, is out of the Oscar race in the International Feature Film category. The movie failed to make the cut in the top-10 movies that will advance to the next round of voting at the 92nd Academy Awards. With "Gully Boy's" exit, India has once again drawn a blank in the category.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took a dig at the film and wrote on her Twitter handle: "This film is based on Hollywood film 8 Mile, yahan ke movie mafia chatukar critics ke chaatne se kya hota hai, it’s not original content like Uri and Manikarnika, why Hollywood will give award to a film which is copied from their film?." This is not the first time Rangoli has attacked Gully Boy or the characters of the film. In July this year, Rangoli wrote: "Yeh jo berozgaar anpadh gawar feminazi jo Kabir Singh pe kood pade hai, Inko Gully Boy ke Safeena @aliaa08 mein kuch burai nahin lagi, she was violent, abusive and criminal beyond Kabir can ever be...every time her boy friend slept with another woman please note she never said anything to him, woh Raja beta hai, but she broke bottles on woman’s head, they are hospitalised and criminal cases were put on Safeena......woman against woman, if your man cheats on you don’t want to talk to you not take your calls go beat up the woman he likes, yeh sab feminist ispe khade hokar taliyaan marte hain... socho." [sic]

The last Indian film that made it to the final five in the list was Ashutosh Gowariker's "Lagaan" in 2001. "Mother India" (1958) and "Salaam Bombay" (1989) are the other two Indian movies to have made it to the top five.

Ninety-one films were eligible in the category. The films that have made the cut are: South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's much touted class satire "Parasite", "Pain and Glory" from Spain, "The Painted Bird" from Czech Republic, Estonia's "Truth and Justice", "Les Miserables" from France, "Those Who Remained" from Hungary, North Macedonia's "Honeyland", "Corpus Christi" from Poland, "Beanpole" from Russia and "Atlantica" from Senegal. In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt-in to participate and must view all 10 shortlisted films in order to cast a ballot.

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on January 13, 2020. The 92nd Oscars will be held on February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

