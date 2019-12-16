Ranveer Singh Recalls Falling In Love With Vijay Varma's Character Moin From 'Gully Boy'

Ranveer Singh has smashed all his previous records with his performance in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy which featured him in the role of Murad, a street rapper from the margins of the city. In a recent interview, the actor has spilled some beans about his favorite character from the movie as he shared that if he were given a choice, he would opt for the role of that character. Ranveer Singh claimed that he had connected the most with the character of Moin which was portrayed by actor Vijay Varma in Gully Boy.

Take a look at Murad and Moin in a still from Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy:

The Padmaavat actor went on to reveal that Moin had been his favorite character right from the first time he had heard the film's script. The actor also lauded his co-star Vijay Varma for his performance as Moin as he credited Vijay for making the character so impactful. Moin had been a friend to Ranveer's character Murad and despite his circumstances and distinct beliefs, continued to be a rock for Murad.

What's next for Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in the upcoming Kabir Khan film '83. The film will depict the events that took place during the 1983 Cricket World Cup, which was the first World Cup won by the Indian Cricket Team. Ranveer will be playing the role of the then Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. The movie will also feature his wife actor Deepika Padukone who will be essaying the role of Romi Dev, Kapil's wife.

The actor is currently filming for director Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In a recent interview, Ranveer stated that his character in the film is of an ordinary man who ends up doing something extraordinary when thrown into a threatening situation. He called his character sensitive and compassionate who believes in equal rights for men and women in a society that is deeply patriarchal.

