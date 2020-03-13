The Debate
Yesteryear Actor Gulshan Grover Says That The Era Of Villains Ended After Him

Bollywood News

Gulshan Grover who is known to be the 'Bad Man of Bollywood' recently gave an interview where he revealed about the villains of Bollywood. Read here

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gulshan Grover

Gulshan Grover is one of the well-known actors in Bollywood. The actor has starred in end number of films such as Crook: It’s Good To Be Bad, Victory, Fool N Final, Holiday, Yaariyan and many more. Gulshan Grover has played the role of an antagonist in most of the films.

Gulshan Grover recently revealed in an interview that he has played the role of a villain in various films. He also went on praising actors like Pran among others for their contribution in the film industry. Gulshan Grover also revealed that when he started to play the role of a villain, he wanted to bring a change in his performance as he thought it was getting monotonous.

Therefore, he said that he used to try and bring a change in his character. He also said that in today’s time, there is no ‘specialised villain’, according to him. The actor also emphasised on how "the era of being the villain or making it a career ended" with him. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gulshan Grover (@gulshangrover) on

Also read | Alia Bhatt And Gulshan Grover's Picture Make Fans Go Gaga As The Duo Shoot For 'Sadak 2'

On the work front

Gulshan has a few films in his kitty. The actor will soon be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles and a cameo of Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn will be seen in the film. The film is helmed and bankrolled by Rohit Shetty under his banner, Rohit Shetty films. The film was about to release on March 24, 2020, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic the film has been kept on hold.

Also read | 'I Am Proud Of You': Anupam Kher's Reply To Akshay Kumar's Picture With Him And Gulshan Grover Is Full Of 'love'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

Also read | 'Sooryavanshi' Release Date Postponed, Akshay Kumar Announces Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gulshan Grover (@gulshangrover) on

Also read | Coronavirus Makes Bollywood Box-office Tremble Before Angrezi Medium, Sooryavanshi & '83

 

 

First Published:
