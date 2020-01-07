Gunda, Jaani Dushman, And Other Films That Are Guilty Pleasures Of Movie-goers

Bollywood is one of the biggest and major source of entertainment for many. The films of the different genre such as comedy, romance, action, thriller, horror, drama and more satisfy different preferences of the viewers. Most people try to watch films that are acclaimed and has positive reviews.

But there are some movies which might not have good word of mouth yet they people watch them. They can easily be called as guilty pleasure movies. Read to know about a few of the films.

Gunda

Released in 1998, it is an action film directed by Kanti Shah and written by Bashir Babbar. The movie stars Mithun Chakraborty, Mukesh Rishi, Shakti Kapoor, Razak Khan, Ishrat Ali, Rami Reddy, Harish Patel, and Mohan Joshi. The narrative revolves around a coolie who vows to exact revenge upon a crime lord and his cronies after they kill his loved ones. The names of the characters like Bulla, Lambu Atta, Ibu Hatela, Kala Shetty, with others and their introduction are hilarious.

Jaani Dushman

Jaani Dushman is a mixer of a revenge drama with a fantasy superhero-like characters. It has an ensemble cast of Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Sharad Kapoor, Sonu Nigam, Arshad Warsi, Aditya Pancholi, and Raj Babbar with Manisha Koirala and Armaan Kohli as the main antagonists. Leaving the performances aside, the action, the soundtrack and the rivalry caught everyone attention, for good or for bad.

Prem Aggan

Prem Aggan is a 1998 romance film written and directed by Feroz Khan. The film stars Fardeen Khan and Meghna Kothari in the lead roles. The movie is mainly watched due to its sensual appeal, chemistry, love, and romance show between the lead actors. Fardeen Khan made his debut with the film and also won Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii

The movie stars Zain Khan and Rahul Bose as the lead protagonists. It a fantasy-sports comedy film helmed by Karanjeet Saluja. An orphan boy who dreams of finding a loving family and fame as a cricketer finds a bat that has magical powers.

After finding it, he secures a spot on the Indian cricket team. It might be a box office flop but the kids, even many adults liked it when it appeared on TV.

Aabra Ka Daabra

Released in 2004 the movie shows a school of magic and a boy’s adventures journey there. The kids loved the movie and imagined the same life. The love was understandable as it was the first 3D Plus film in Indian cinema and was based on the film Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

