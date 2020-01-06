Bollywood Actors Who Are Dating International Celebrities; See Pictures

Breakups and linkups are a common phenomenon in Bollywood. Every year many new couples are made and broken, however, very few are strong enough to bear the test of time. Recently, many Bollywood actors have not only formed long-lasting bonds but have formed bonds that defy the geographical definition of boundaries.

Much like Shashi Kapoor who married an international celebrity, there are some of the Bollywood actors who are dating international celebrities. Here’s a list of some such couple who showed the world that love cannot be restricted by boundaries.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demtriades

Rock on actor Arjun Rampal has been dating South African model and actor Gabriella Demtriades. The 32-year-old exotic beauty recently welcomed her first child with Arjun Rampal. The couple named their child Arik Rampal and have been sharing glimpses of the new-born son on their social media. They are often seen vacationing together and also post loved up pictures with each other.

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani

Dabangg actor Arbaaz Khan was first spotted with Italian model, actor and dancer Giorgia Andriani in a restaurant. The couple has made their relationship official on social media and is often seen attending events together. Arbaaz had split up with his wife Malaika Arora in 2017 and the two have found love elsewhere. He is often accompanied by Giorgia Andriani to family events as well as social gatherings.

Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg

Made in Heaven actor Kalki Koechlin has found love in Israeli classical pianist Guy Hershberg. Kalki surprised the world when she declared that she was expecting her first child with Guy.

The ace actress has been married to director Anurag Kashyap, however, the two called it quits. Kalki often posts pictures with her boyfriend on her social media account. Netizens claim that the couple looks adorable together.

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur

Dabangg 3 actor Salman Khan has allegedly been dating Romanian television show host Iulia Vantur. Though, Iulia has claimed that the two are ‘just friends’, she is often seen attending all of Salman Khan’s family function.

She was also seen attending Helen’s 80th birthday party as well as Salman Khan’s birthday bash. Salman Khan has neither denied nor confirmed the romance, however, netizens claim that the two make an adorable couple.

