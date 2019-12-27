Latest Bollywood Movies To Watch In The Last Weekend Of 2019

2019 has been an amazing year for Bollywood with many blockbuster hits. The audiences' response to these movies has also been amazing this year. Many amazing movies like Kabir Singh, Bharat, Housefull 4 hit the screens this year and received an overwhelming response from the audience as well as critics. This is the last weekend of the year and there are also many movies that have released in the last few weekends of the year.

Here are some movies that are perfect to watch for this weekend

Good Newwz

Good Newwz is a recently released film that stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. The trailer of the Good Newwz received an overwhelming response from the audience. Even the songs from the movie are doing extremely well. The movie is a comedy-drama that focuses on the unique concept of goof-ups during In-Vitro Fertilisations (IVFs). The story focuses on the lives of two married couples with the same last name which is the main reason behind the goof-up. The movie is directed by Raj Mehta and released on December 27.

Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3, featuring Salman Khan, is the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise. The movie has become the talk of the town as soon as it released. The movie is also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and even Sudeep who will be seen as the villain in the movie. Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi. The movie released on December 20 and so far the movie is being loved by the audience.

Mardaani 2

Rani Mukerji-starrer thriller film Mardaani 2 released on December 13. The movie is the sequel of Mardaani movie which released in 2014 and was a semi-hit at the box office. In the movie, Rani Mukerji is seen essaying the character of a police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. Her character was continued from her 2014 film Mardaani. In Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji is all set out to nab a serial rapist who has raped, tortured and brutally murdered young women. The movie has completed almost two weeks and is still doing very well at the box office.

