Guneet Monga Pens Note Of Gratitude After Attending Cannes 2023: To Be Able To...

The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga recently attended the Cannes Film Festival. She walked the red carpet alongside the Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India, L. Murugan. Guneet Monga is part of the India Pavillion, which was inaugurated by L. Murugan at Cannes.

Taking to Instagram, Guneet shared pictures from her red carpet appearance. She penned a lengthy and heartfelt caption along with the pictures. Guneet expressed her delight in being part of the festival’s Indian government delegation. She added that India is currently on the “global stage in world cinema,” and said it’s an honour for her to participate at Cannes. She also thanked the Indian government and the FICCI for the opportunity. She also spoke about the Cannes Film Festival and expressed her gratitude.

“It makes my heart swell with pride to see Indian cinema being cherished on a global stage at a prestigious film festival such as Cannes,” said Guneet Monga. “To be able to celebrate the power of Indian cinema and witness its ability to bring people together is no less than a spectacle,” she concluded. Check out her post below.

More about Cannes Film Festival

The 76th iteration of the Cannes Film Festival started on May 16, 2023. The festival will go on until May 27. Several stars have walked on the red carpet for the festival such as Michael Douglas, Helen Mirren and Johnny Depp. Several Indian celebrities such as Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta and Sara Ali Khan have also walked the stage. The festival was kicked off with Johnny Depp’s Jeanne du Barry’s premiere. Other films premiering at the festival are Asteroid City by Wes Anderson, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke’s Strange Way of Life, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and more.