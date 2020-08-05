Gunjan Saxena Reveals How She Feels About Janhvi Kapoor And Her Upcoming Biopic

Janhvi Kapoor recently shared a video titled 'becoming Gunju', in which she shared several behind-the-scenes events from the sets of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Gunjan Saxena is an upcoming biopic that stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. The movie is all about India's first woman Air Force Officer, who was sent to battle during the Kargil War. Janhvi Kapoor's latest video even features the real-life Gunjan Saxena, who talks about Janhvi Kapoor's dedication to the role.

Gunjan Saxena & Janhvi Kapoor share BTS moments from set of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Above is the video that Janhvi Kapoor recently shared on her Instagram page. In the caption for the video, Janhvi Kapoor writes that the most exciting, motivating and inspiring journey for her was discovering Gunjan Saxena. The video featured both Janhvi Kapoor and the real-life Gunjan Saxena, who discussed various aspects about the upcoming film.

In the video, Gunjan Saxena praises Janhvi Kapoor for putting in a lot of effort into her role in the film. Gunjan Saxena also mentions that she is stunned that a film is being made over her life experiences. Janhvi Kapoor then reveals one intriguing question that Gunjan Saxena asked her during the filming of the movie.

Janhvi Kapoor mentions that one day, she was doing multiple retakes for a running sequence. That is when Gunjan Saxena asked her if she was getting tired, adding that the filmmakers were overworking Janhvi during the shoot. Janhvi Kapoor was stunned by Gunjan Saxena's questions. She then told Gunjan Saxena that she was literally pretending to do what Gunjan actually did.

Janhvi Kapoor also added that it was a huge honour for her to play Gunjan Saxena on the big screen. The actor stated that Gunjan Saxena has done a lot for the women of India. Meanwhile, Gunjan Saxena said that the making of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was one of the best memories of her life that she would cherish.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is directed and written by Sharan Sharma. The movie is set to release on Netflix on August 12, 2020. Other than Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij.

[Promo from Janhvi Kapoor Instagram]

