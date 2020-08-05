Neena Gupta's All-black Avatar Loved By Fans As They Say, 'You Look Like Diane Keaton'

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta is currently quarantining in her Mukteshwar house with husband Vivek Mehra. She keeps sharing glimpses of her getaway with the wilderness of Nainital. In a recent social media post, the actor is seen slaying in an all-black avatar.

Neena Gupta’s stylish post

In the picture shared by Neena, she can be seen donning a black buttoned-up full sleeve top which features a triangle cut detailing around her neck. She paired her top with a matching hat with a floral detailing. Neena can be seen looking at her phone as she strikes a pose. Minimalistic makeup and jewellery have kept her look simple yet elegant. Take a look at her photograph here:

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans couldn’t control themselves from commenting on Neena’s gorgeous picture. While one Instagram user said that they “love her cool attitude”, another compared her with Diane Keaton saying “that she looks like her”. Many fans were also seen dropping heart emoticons on her post while a few others called the picture “nice” and “beautiful”. Have a look at how fans are reacting on Neena’s post here:

In a previous video shared by her, Neena was seen sporting a black saree which was paired with golden earrings. Wearing a bindi, Neena Gupta kept her look very subtle with minimalistic makeup. As the video began, excited Neena shared that her daughter Masaba has designed her saree. She also added that she specially arranged the lightings to shoot a video in saree. Take a look at the video here:

Neena Gupta’s professional front

On the work front, Neena was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She was also seen in the comedy-drama series Panchayat which premiered on Amazon on April 3, 2020. The series revolved around the life of an engineering graduate who joins a Panchayat Samiti due to lack of job opportunities. Earlier in July, Masaba Gupta announced that the mother-daughter duo will share screen space in her digital web-series titled Masaba Masaba. Along with it, Neena will also make a cameo appearance in Kabir Khan directed upcoming movie 83.

