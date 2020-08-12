'Gunjan Saxena:The Kargil Girl' Reviewed By Satish Kaushik, Milap Zaveri & Other Celebs

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biographical film starring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role along with Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Manav Vij and others. It is helmed by Sharan Sharma in his directorial debut. The movie has missed its theatrical release and is now available to stream on Netflix. As the film is out on the OTT platform, several celebrities have reviewed it.

'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' celeb reviews

Veteran Actor Satish Kaushik took to his Twitter handle to praise the movie. He appreciated the director’s work and actors’ performance in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Satish mentioned that Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi’s act brought “lumps” in his throat.

Writer and Director Milap Zaveri seemed to be in awe of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl right from the beginning. He tweeted that the introduction scene of Janhvi Kapoor is “brilliant” and praised Sharan Sharma. Milap has helmed movies like Satyameva Jayate and Marjaavan.

What a brilliant intro shot of Janhvi in #GunjanSaxena ðŸ”¥ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ˜ Fabulously shot till now by Sharan! — Milap (@zmilap) August 12, 2020

Vindu Dara Singh showered Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl with his praises. He commended the work of the whole team. Vindu mentioned that he got “goosebumps” while watching the movie.

Tu sarre jahan se pyari , Mere Bharat ki beti !Awesome ,emotional, inspiring, superb film #GunjanSaxena don’t miss it , well done the entire team and @netflix for this beauty . Jai Hind ! pic.twitter.com/wmCT2LWqGb — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) August 12, 2020

Goosebumps and what a journey of this brave girl ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) August 12, 2020

Screenwriter Aniruddha Guha shared his reviews of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on Twitter. He wrote that the movie has “its heart in the right place.” He specially mentioned Pankaj Tripathi’s performance calling him a “gift to mankind”. Aniruddha’s previously worked on Malang (2020).

Quite liked #GunjanSaxena for its simplicity and gentleness (which also, in a way, held it back from going a few notches higher in the final stretch). A film with its heart in the right place.



PS: Pankaj Tripathi is a gift to mankind we must all cherish. @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/Kpjx9OIvcc — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) August 12, 2020

Writer and Director Tarun Mansukhani took to his Instagram handle to applaud the film. He congratulated Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl director Sharan Sharma for his work. Angad Bedi shared Tarun’s story on his profile. Tarun Mansukhani is known for his directorial debut film, Dostana (2008).

About 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'

The movie is inspired by the life of a fearless young officer, Gunjan Saxena. It shows her journey as she creates history by becoming the first female Indian Air Force pilot to fly in a combat zone during the Kargil War in 1999. The story is penned down by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl cast features Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role, with Pankaj Tripathi as her father Anup Saxena, Ayesha Raza Mishra as her mother Kirti Saxena, Angad Bedi as her brother Anshuman Saxena. It also has Manav Vij as Commanding officer Gautam Sinha, Vineet Kumar Singh as Fight commander officer Dileep Singh and Chandan K Anand as Chief Instructor Ashish Ahuja. The movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.

