Gunjan Saxena & Janhvi Kapoor Explain The Making Of 'Kargil Girl', See Video

The Gunjan Saxena trailer released recently by the makers and it has garnered praises from the audience. The movie sees Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role of Gunjan Saxena. The movie will be released on the streaming service Netflix on August 12. As the movie nears its release date, Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her Instagram and shared a video of her ‘exciting and inspiring journey of discovering Gunjan Saxena’. In the video, the reel life and real-life Gunjan Saxena are seen together on the sets of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Here is a look at the video.

Reel and real-life Gunjan Saxena on making of the movie

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared the three-minute-long video in which the reel life and real-life Gunjan Saxena shared their memories about the film. The video also sees Janhvi Kapoor training and prepping hard for the role under the supervision of real-life Gunjan Saxena.

Janhvi Kapoor captioned the post as, “Becoming Gunju ☺️ The most exciting, motivating and inspiring journey- discovering Gunjan Saxena. 😊 Discover her story, in #GunjanSaxena: The Kargil Girl, premiering August 12, only on @netflix_in.”. She further tagged the Gunjan Saxena cast and the whole team of the movie. Here is a look at the video shared by the actor.

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

In the video, Janhvi Kapoor praised Gunjan Saxena and said, “the thing that I love most about Gunjan ma’am and this character is that she has done so much for the country and for the women of this country and also even for all of us through the making of the movie. But in her head, she doesn’t think she has done anything at all”.

In the video, Gunjan Saxena says, “I wasn’t very convinced that why someone wants to do a film on my life. You have lived your life and you don’t find it so exciting. It's only when somebody looks at it that way.”

Gunjan Saxena trailer

The Gunjan Saxena trailer released this Saturday and it shows the journey of a girl who aspires to become an IAF pilot. As the trailer progresses, Gunjan gets to know that accomplishing her dream is not an easy task. Gunjan Saxena is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat.

She had played an integral role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999. For her bravery, she was awarded the Shaurya Vir Award. Janhvi Kapoor will be playing the reel life Gunjan Saxena in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Gunjan Saxena cast features some of the talented actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.

