Check Out The Net Worth Of The Actors In The Upcoming Film 'Gunjan Saxena'; Details Inside

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is all set for a digital release on August 12. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix. Along with Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in prominent roles. The film will narrate the real-life story of the Indian Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena who was also the first woman pilot in combat. Read on to know the net worth of the cast of the film.

Pankaj Tripathi's net worth

According to Topplanetinfo.com, Pankaj Tripathi’s net worth is $5 million, which is around Rs 37 crores. The actor is very popular in the Bollywood industry and has done over 50 films in Hindi cinema. He has also shared the big screen with Chris Hemsworth in the Hollywood film, Extraction. In Gunjan Saxena, Panjak Tripathi has portrayed the role of Gunjan’s father.

Angad Bedi's net worth

Angad bedi is another popular actor who has worked in several Bollywood films and TV shows. In the film, Gunjan Saxena, he portrays the character of Gunjan’s brother who is an Indian Army Officer. According to various media reports, Angad Bedi’s net worth is around $ 4.5 million which is around Rs 33 crores. The main sources of his income are acting in films and TV shows and modelling. The 37-year-old actor is the son of Bishan Singh Bedi.

Janhvi Kapoor's Net worth

Janhvi Kapoor has played the titular role in the film, Gunjan Saxena. She made her acting debut with the film, Dhadak in the year 2018 and seen in Ghost Stories after that. She will be seen next in Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2 after Gunjan Saxena. Janhvi Kapoor endorses brands like Nykaa, Benetton perfumes and Trends by Reliance retail. According to various media portals, Janhvi Kapoor’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 57.29 Crores.

Manav Vij's net worth

Manav Vij is another popular actor who has been seen in many TV shows and movies like, Kis Desh Main Hai Meraa Dil, Mitwa Phool Kamal Ke, DSP Dev, Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar and Andhadhun. The actor has portrayed the role of an Airforce Officer in the film Gunjan Saxena. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is around Rs 7 crores.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

