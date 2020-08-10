Ayushmann Khurrana Catches On The 'moods Of 2020' Trend; Shares Funny Fan Edits

Gulabo Sitabo actor Ayushmann Khurrana is quite active on Instagram. The actor not only enjoys a fan-folllowing of 13 million people on the photo-sharing site but also takes every opportunity to interact with them. Recently, one of Ayushmann Khurrana’s fan pages shared a post which featured Ayushmann’s 2020 moods from January to September. The actor seems to have loved the fan posts and he hence reposted it on his Instagram account.

The fan captioned the first story as, “For you..”. On the other hand, the second story was captioned as “MOODS OF 2020”. Ayushmann Khurrana and some of his fan pages were also tagged in the Instagram stories. Both the stories shared by the actor featured his supposed "2020 moods".

Further, stills from some of his movies were used to feature some of the moods. These films included the 2015 crime-action, Article 15, the 2102 rom-com Vicky Donor and others.

While the actor appears to be happy in the initial months, his mood seems to be greatly affected as the months pass by. Here, the fan seems to be making a reference to the COVID-19 pandemic which has greatly affected the moods of several people. You can check out Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram story here:

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram:

While Ayushmann Khurrana actively promotes his films on Instagram, he also shares glimpses of his personal life on his social media page. Ayushman Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and brother, Aparshakti Khurrana often feature on his Instagram feed.

For instance, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a post that featured his brother, mother and himself. Further, he shared a cute boomerang on the occasion of Father’s Day. The boomerang featured the Khurrana brother duo i.e. Aparshakti and Ayushmann Khurrana while it also featured their father. You can check out some of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram posts here:

On the work front:

Ayushmann Khurrana made his debut in Bollywood with 2012, romantic-comedy, Vicky Donor. Some of his box office hits include Andhadhun and Article 15. The actor is reportedly collaborating with Abhishek Kapoor for his next project. This film is also set to star the Befikre actress, Vaani Kapoor.

All images sourced from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram account

