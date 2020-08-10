Janhvi Kapoor Shares Picture Of First Meeting With Original 'Kargil Girl' Gunjan Saxena

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the digital release of her upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Ahead of her film's release on August 12, the actor has been actively sharing BTS pictures and videos of the film and the crew involved. She recently took to her social media to share a picture of her first meeting with the original Kargil Girl. Take a look at her post.

Janhavi Kapoor shares a picture of her and Gunjan Saxena's first meeting

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram to share the picture with Gunjan Saxena. Kapoor is seen dressed up in a traditional pink Kurti topped with a white dupatta and added a pair of jhumkas to go with her outfit while Gunjan is wearing a simple grey coloured shirt with button-down closure. Janhvi wrote in the caption, "First meeting â˜ºï¸". [sic]

Fans were excited to see the real and reel Gunjan Saxena together in a single frame. Wishing her luck for the film, a fan account of the actor wrote, "Love U @janhvikapoor â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ all the best MY CHAMP". Another user wrote, "you are the best â¤ï¸", while others dropped heart and fire emojis to shower her with love and affection in reaction to the picture.

About Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is set for a digital release on August 12. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix. Along with Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in prominent roles. The film will narrate the real-life story of the Indian Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena who was also the first woman pilot in combat. The screenplay for the film has been developed by Nikhil Malhotra and Sharran Kumar.

Janhvi Kapoor's co-star Pankaj Tripathi, who plays her on-screen father Anup Saxena, said in an interview with PTI, "It's a very important role in my career because the way I am or want to be as a father, the film represents that. 'Mujhe Gunda, mawali bana dete hai' (I often get villainous roles). But playing Anup Saxena was close to what I am in real life with my daughter or aspire to be. I want the world to have more such fathers". Recalling Boney Kapoor's response to his role, Tripathi revealed, "Boney Ji sent me a message late in the night. He was very emotional after watching the film. He wrote, 'You are a better father to Janhvi than me'".

(With Inputs from PTI)

