Pankaj Tripathi Praises Janhvi Kapoor As He Describes His Role In 'Gunjan Saxena'; Read

Pankaj Tripathi will be next seen playing the role of a progressive father in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. He recently opened up about his role in the film to news agency PTI and here is all you should know about it.

Read Also | Ex-Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena Lauds Pankaj Tripathi's Portrayal Of Her Father In Biopic

Pankaj Tripathi on his role in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'

While talking to the news agency, Pankaj Tripathi revealed that this role is very important for his career as he was not cast in a villainous role. He expressed that in this film, he came very close to how he is in real life with his daughter. He added that he wants more such fathers in the world.

Read Also | Janhvi Kapoor Shares Experience Of Working With 'best Co-star' Pankaj Triptahi | Watch

Pankaj then revealed that he knows that a film cannot change people. But films can plant an idea in the minds of the viewers and this might bring a small change in them. He also said that it is important to have the thought of change. He further expressed that he has tried to achieve in the film.

The Stree actor also shared an anecdote. He revealed that producer Boney Kapoor (Janvhi Kapoor's father) messaged him after watching the film and told him that he was a better father to Janhvi than the producer was was. The actor expressed that Janhvi had lived with him for five-six days like a daughter to create a better bond for the film. He also said that she lived like a family member with him.

Read Also | Awards Won By Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao Starrer 'Stree'

The ace actor expressed that he had a lot of trust in Sharan (director) and added that he is a director's actor. Pankaj mentioned that he had told the director to feel free to tell him if something goes wrong. He also revealed that they filmed the movie after doing some rough takes. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi and Janhvi Kapoor, this film also stars Ayesha Raza Mishra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Manav Vij and Angad Bedi. Gunjan Saxena will start streaming on Netflix from August 12.

Read Also | 'Mirzapur 2': Pankaj Tripathi Spills The Beans About The Show, Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.