Gurinder Chadha Shares An Adorable Wedding Picture With Husband Paul Mayeda Berges

Film director Gurinder Chadha took fans a trip down memory lane through her Instagram handle on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, as she shared an unseen adorable photo from her wedding album. The director is celebrating her 24th wedding anniversary with husband Paul Mayeda Berges, today. Fans are sure going to be thrilled seeing these unseen wedding pics of the director.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gurinder went on to share some adorable pics which also consisted of an unseen pic from her wedding day. In the first picture, Chadha and Berges can be seen all smiles for the camera on their wedding day. Chadha opted for a floral detailed red outfit and Berges can be seen sporting a white coloured kurta. She also shared an all-smile picture of Paul and the last of them posing at a red carpet.

Along with these adorable pictures, Gurinder also penned a sweet note for her husband to mark this special day. She wrote, “Wow 24 years of marriage gone like that! Happy anniversary to my Heer of a Hubby! â¤ï¸A proper diamond with the patience of a saint full of unconditional love for me and the world. She further added that she is “Going to pull out the old wedding video and watch our kids grimace through it all.” Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this video, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. They went on to write sweet notes and also sent their heartfelt anniversary wishes to the duo. One of the users wrote, “massive congratulations!!” While the other one wrote, “Happy Anniversary Gurinder and Paul!” Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this post, the director has also been giving glimpses of her wedding video. Chadha has been reviving the old memories and also showing her kids their special day. She has also been describing the video along with some quirky notes. Take a look at a few glimpses of Gurinder and Paul’s wedding video below.

On the work front

Gurinder last directed the film Blinded by the Light that starred Billy Barratt, Ronak Singh Chadha Berges, Viveik Kalra and Lee Barnett in pivotal roles. The director is all set to helm the animated film titled Pashmina. The film is an animated tale of an Indian-American girl who rediscovers her heritage through her magical pashmina. The film is currently in its pre-production stage.

