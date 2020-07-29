Guru Dutt's Biopic Titled 'Pyaasa' To Be Helmed By Bhavna Talwar

Actor and filmmaker Guru Dutt made his directorial debut with Baazi in 1951 which was produced by Dev Anand's Navketan. He continued to fascinate people with writing and filmmaking skills till he passed away in 1964. He is considered to be one of the icons of Bollywood's Golden Age. Now, filmmaker Bhavna Talwar has decided to tell Dutt's story to the audience.

Bhavna Talwar to helm Guru Dutt's biopic 'Pyaasa'

Bhavna Talwar took to her social media to announce that she is involved in the making of a biopic on the life of the iconic filmmaker and actor Guru Dutt. The film will be produced by Sheetal Talwar and will be helmed by Bhavna. They have decided to name the film Pyaasa based on the actor's 1957 film that witnessed him essay the character of a poet struggling for recognition and love.

Now that the cat’s out of the bag! Can’t wait to get down to this one after 7 years of toil and immeasurable joy. pic.twitter.com/dRwszMWEM0 — Bhavna Talwar (@BhavnaTalwar) July 29, 2020

Judging by her tweet, it was clear that the filmmaker was really excited to begin working on Pyaasa. Bhavna Talwar revealed that she put in seven years of "toil and immeasurable joy" into this one. She added that cannot wait to start working on it and posted a picture of the film's script.

Bhavna Talwar has previously bagged a National Award for her debut movie Dharm. She recently completed her work on Heidi which features Bill Nighy, Mark Williams and Helen Baxendale. She has been in the process of developing Guru Dutt's biopic for a few years now. The film will delve into the actor's life in Hindi Cinema, personal life, and his sudden demise at the age of 39.

About Guru Dutt

Guru Dutt is best known for being a part of films like Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chaand, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Aar Paar, Mr And Mrs 55, Baazi and CID. He was also the one involved in introducing talents like Waheeda Rehman, Johnny Walker, filmmaker Abrar Alvi, and cinematographer VK Murthy to Bollywood. Dutt was married to late singer Geeta Dutt but the duo led estranged lives due to some issues. He passed away in October 1964 at his Peddar Road residence in Mumbai.

