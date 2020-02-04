Remembering Guru Dutt: Top Movies Directed By The Maestro That Should Be On Your Watchlist

Guru Dutt was an iconic filmmaker, producer, and actor. He has created classic Bollywood films including Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool. Though he has made less than 50 films in his entire career, Dutt's contribution has left an impact on the film industry. We have listed some of the best movies directed by Guru Dutt.

1. Pyaasa



This romantic tragedy movie featured Guru Dutt, Waheeda Rehman and Mala Sinha in the lead roles. Pyaasa revolves around the life of a struggling poet who wants to rise to fame. He gets help from a prostitute who assists him in fulfilling his dreams. Pyaasa is considered as one of the best films of all time. This movie was helmed and produced by Guru Dutt.

2. Kaagaz Ke Phool



Kaagaz Ke Phool features Guru Dutt, Waheeda Rehman, Mehmood, Kumari Naaz and Johnny Walker in pivotal roles. This movie was a disaster at the box office but later on, it emerged out to become a cult classic. Released in 1959, this film is quite similar to the life of the director. Kaagaz Ke Phool is also his final film as a director.

3. Aar Paar



This comedy thriller flick was quite successful at the box office. The epic comic timings and light-hearted jokes were loved by the audience. Aar Paar revolves around a taxi driver in Mumbai. This ex-convict falls in love with two women at the same time. Released in 1954, Aar Paar featured Johnny Walker, Shakila, Jagdeep, Shyama and Jagdish Sethi in prominent roles.

4. Baaz



This Guru Dutt-directorial was brimming with action sequences. This is the director’s first film which featured him. Baaz also starred Johnny Walker, Geeta Bali, and K.N. Singh in lead roles. The story was staged on a ship.

5. Jaal



Released in 1954, this is Guru Dutt’s second movie. It features Dev Anand and Geeta Bali in pivotal roles. This movie revolves around Maria and Tony who fall madly in love with each other. Set in the backdrop of a Goan village, Jaal has religious shades in it, which generally do not feature in Guru Dutt's movies.



