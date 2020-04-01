Janhvi Kapoor Obsesses Over Guru Dutt & Madhubala While Watching Classic Films, See Pic

It seems like actor Janhvi Kapoor is busy watching old classic Hindi movies during the 21-days lockdown. On Tuesday, the actor, shared a picture of Guru Dutt and Madhubala from their old classic Mr and Mrs '55. The picture that said, "I love them so much help me" had Janhvi Kapoor obsessing over Madhubala and Guru Dutt. Check the picture here:

While in the 21-days lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, Janhvi Kapoor misses no chance to share glimpses of her routine. On March 31, the actor posted a heartfelt note on her social media. In the post, Janhvi listed down the things she learned during the lockdown.

Check out Janhvi's post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Sharma: The Kargil Girl. The movie, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead, is based on the real-life of Indian Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena. The upcoming movie is slated to hit the marquee on April 24, 2020.

Besides the upcomer, Janhvi Kapoor also has Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afza, Karan Johar's Takht, and Colin D'Cuna's Dostana 2 in her kitty. Reports have it that Janhvi will be making her South Indian film debut with H. Vinoth's Valimai. The movie, starring Thala Ajith and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, is produced by Janhvi's dad Boney Kapoor under the banner Bayview Projects LLP.

