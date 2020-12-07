Guru Randhawa stands in solidarity with farmers' protest, says 'we're alive due to them'

Amid the ongoing Farmers' protest, Punjabi Singer Guru Randhawa took to Twitter express his support for the farmers of India while pointing out that people are surviving because of the farmers. In a previous message posted on social media, the singer had hoped that the farmers' meeting with the Centre on December 5 would reap good results and bring happiness to the farmers. Guru Randhawa has been actively putting out his opinion on the farmers’ agitation and protest against the three contentious farm laws.

With Farmers, yesterday, today , tomorrow and Forever 💥

If we are surviving today its cos of Farmers.

🙏🙏 — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) December 7, 2020

"Long live farmers"

Sharing a picture of himself on a tractor, Guru Randhawa put out another post in support of the farmers' protest against Centre's farm laws. He also recalled gifting his grandfather a tractor from his first income. The Punjabi singer also urged the government to sit down with the farmers and listen to them in order to sort out the bills.

Celebs stand with farmers

Several other stars have spoken up in support of the farmers including Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Neha Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Archana Puran Singh, Divyenndu and Anand Ahuja. Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh joined the farmers' protest on Saturday at the Singhu border while urging them to remain patient and peaceful during their agitation. He further urged the government to accept the demands of the farmers and has reportedly donated an amount of Rs. 1 crore towards buying warm clothes for the protesting farmers. Punjabi singer Singga revealed the details on Saturday on his Instagram Stories.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also expressed her support on social media and hoped that the farmer's 'crisis is resolved sooner than later'. Calling the farmers 'India's food soldiers', Chopra said that their 'fears need to be allayed and hopes need to be met'. This message came in response to a tweet shared by Diljit Dosanjh. The next round of talks between the Centre and farmers is scheduled for December 9.

