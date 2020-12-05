Guru Randhawa Stands In Solidarity With Farmers, Hopes For A 'solution' In Today's Talks

Guru Randhawa took to his social media handle and shared a message for the farmers in light of the Farmers’ Bill Protest. The singer has been actively putting out his opinion on the whole farmers’ agitation and the protest that the farmers have been doing against a recent bill passed by the government. In the message, the singer wrote that he hopes the meeting with the government brings happiness to all the farmers.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Guru Randhawa wishes this for farmers' meeting today

Guru Randhawa has a huge fan base and seeing the farmers agitation regarding a recent bill that was passed by the government, he has been actively voicing his opinion on the same. The singer shared a picture on his Instagram story where he wrote, “May the meeting tomorrow with the government bring happiness to all our farmers. Long live farmers and God bless them”. Check out the picture posted by the singer below.

Guru Randhawa's Instagram

Netizens appreciate Guru Randhawa's message for farmers protesting

The picture started doing the rounds on social media soon and fans of Guru Randhawa supported his thoughts. A number of fans of the singer took to Twitter and expressed how nice it was of him to have put that message up publically. Several other fans sent him lots of love and appreciated him for his gesture. Check out some of the tweets by the netizens about Guru Randhawa’s latest story below.

Since many have turned deaf and blind and cant see Guru supporting the farmers issue ! #gururandhawa — Bhoomi °á´³áµ˜Ê³áµ˜ á´¿áµƒâ¿áµˆÊ°áµƒÊ·áµƒ Ë¢áµ—áµƒâ¿ ðŸ¤ (@_migursh_) December 5, 2020

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Guru Randhawa stands with the farmers

Guru Randhawa has time and again made his stand clear on the Farmer's Bill protest and has tried to convey the agitation of farmers due to the bill. He had shared posts expressing how he feels that the Government "should sit with the farmers and sort the bill". The singer had shared a picture of a farmer lending water to a soldier when the protests were going on in the background of the picture. He captioned the post as, "We all are from farmers families and I stand with our very own farmers. God bless our Farmers", check out the post below.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Guru Randhawa previously wished his fans on the auspicious day of Guru Purab and captioned the picture on Instagram as, "Happy Gurpurab everyone. Guru Nanak dev ji bless us all". In the picture, he was seen holding candles and smiling for the camera. Check out the picture below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.