Diet Plan To Promote Healthy Hair: Food Items You Should Consume Daily

Everyone wishes to have strong and healthy hair, especially when people grow older. The interesting scientific fact about hair is that it grows 0.5 inches every month and 6 inches per year. The pace of hair growth depends on various factors like genetics, health, diet and age. Factors like genetics and age are not in anyone’s control. However, people can maintain a diet to promote healthy hair. Consuming a proper diet which has essential nutrients can help promote hair growth and reduce hair loss due to poor nutrition. Here are a few best foods that one should eat to promote healthy hair.

Eggs

Eggs have protein and biotin in abundance and eating adequate protein is important for healthy hair. The reason behind this is that hair follicles are mostly made up of protein. Lack of protein can lead to hair loss. Biotin is another factor that is essential to produce hair protein called keratin in the body. Hence, biotin supplements are often market for hair growth. Eggs are also a good source for selenium, zinc and other nutrients which promotes healthy hair.

Berries

Berries are filled with beneficial vitamins and compounds that help in promoting hair growth. Berries contain vitamin C which has strong antioxidant properties. Antioxidants protect hair follicles against damage from harmful molecules which are called free radicals. Free radicals exist naturally in the environment and in the human body too.

Spinach

Spinach is one of the healthiest food items that are very beneficial for the human body. This green vegetable is filled with nutrients like iron, vitamins C and A, folate and many more. Vitamin A promotes skin glands to produce sebum. Sebum is an oily substance produced by the body with moisturises the scalp to maintain healthy hair. Spinach is also rich in producing iron in the body. Iron helps red blood cells that carry oxygen throughout the body to fuel one’s metabolism. It also aids growth and repair.

