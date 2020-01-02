Benefits Of Beetroot And Carrots For The Skin, Hair, Body And Brain

Beetroots and carrots are underground vegetables filled with health benefits for the body, skin and hair. According to various health reports, beetroots contain nitrates and pigments which help in lowering blood pressure and improving athletic performance. Carrots, on the other hand, are crunchy, tasty and highly nutritious. Here are a few reasons why you should include these superfoods in your diet for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Benefits of beetroots and carrots

Benefits of beetroot

Beets are a good source of fibre, which is beneficial for the digestive system as well as reducing the risk of the number of chronic health conditions.

Benefits of beetroots include, increase in blood flow to the brain, improving the cognitive function and decreasing dementia.

Beets can naturally reduce blood pressure which automatically reduced the risk of heart attacks, heart failure and stroke.

Beetroots can also enhance athletic performance by improving oxygen use.

For weight loss, beets work as a superfood because they are high in water content and low in calorie content. Thus, should be added in your diet.

Benefits of carrots

Carrots contain high fibre and anti-oxidants. They are filled with vitamin A which helps in fighting xerophthalmia, an eye disease.

The yellow, red and orange organic pigmentations in carrots and other vegetables have anti-inflammatory properties that reduce the risk of cancer.

High fibre foods can improve gut health and since carrots are rich in fibre they should be consumed along with your meal and should be included in your diet for a healthy lifestyle.

Carrots contain vitamin K and small amounts of calcium and phosphorus which contribute to bone health and may prevent osteoporosis, a bone disease.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

