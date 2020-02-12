Alaya F's Hair Styling Lessons That Fans Need To Learn For A Good Hair Day

Alaya F recently made her debut in the movie Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She is quite active on social media and keeps updating her fans with her fashionable photos. The actor has a fan following of more than 500K on Instagram and has several pictures wherein fans have complimented her hairstyle. Let us take a look at some of Alaya F's hairstyles.

Hairstyle inspiration to take from Alaya F

Alaya is wearing a co-ord dress with floral print. She also wore makeup with a baby pink lipstick. Her hair was curled and kept open for the attire. Take a look at her beautiful look.

The actor has donned a mustard colour gown with a dupatta that is styled by Shloka Khialani. She is seen sporting a ponytail to highlight her jawline. To complete her look, she is wearing nude makeup and has coloured her lips pink.

Alaya F donned a black colour mini skirt. The actor looks pretty in the outfit. Fans adored her mesmerising look and complimented her. She has also straightened her hair for the look. Take a look at her adorable picture.

Alaya F is wearing a white loose t-shirt. She has tied a top knot messy hair bun. She has completed her outfit with nude makeup. Take a look at her messy hair look.

