Alaya F's Photos With Pooja Bedi Prove The Mother-daughter Duo Are Adorable On Camera

Bollywood News

Alaya F is the new rising star of Bollywood. She is a complete mamma's girl & these pictures will prove that. Take a look at these adorable pictures of the duo.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alaya F

Alaya Furniturewala just made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and has been showered with love ever since. She is the granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi and the daughter of Pooja Bedi. The 22-year-old actor seems to spend a lot of time with her mother and keeps sharing their photos together on Instagram. Let us take a look.

Read Also: How To Get Colourful Smokey Eye Look Like Your Favourite Celebs

Alaya shared these adorable pictures from her childhood on Instagram. The first picture shows Pooja Bedi with Alaya and her brother. The second picture is of an even younger Alaya being carried by mom Pooja Bedi. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pooja Bedi and Alaya seem to be spending some quality time with each other in the above pictures. We just love the candid pictures of the duo. Both of them look happy and content to have each other by their sides.

Read Also: Anushka Sharma's Hiatus From Bollywood Is Important According To Her, Know Why

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the above pictures, the mother-daughter duo looks stunning in their respective dresses. Both of them complement each other perfectly. Pooja Bedi has been a style icon for many and looks like Alaya is going to proudly take the torch forward.

Read Also: Alaya F May Have Already Bagged The Third Instalment Of 'Student Of The Year'

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
