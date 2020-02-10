Alaya F's Photos With Pooja Bedi Prove The Mother-daughter Duo Are Adorable On Camera

Alaya Furniturewala just made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and has been showered with love ever since. She is the granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi and the daughter of Pooja Bedi. The 22-year-old actor seems to spend a lot of time with her mother and keeps sharing their photos together on Instagram. Let us take a look.

Alaya F's love for mom Pooja Bedi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on May 11, 2019 at 5:01am PDT Alaya shared these adorable pictures from her childhood on Instagram. The first picture shows Pooja Bedi with Alaya and her brother. The second picture is of an even younger Alaya being carried by mom Pooja Bedi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on Mar 23, 2016 at 9:21pm PDT Pooja Bedi and Alaya seem to be spending some quality time with each other in the above pictures. We just love the candid pictures of the duo. Both of them look happy and content to have each other by their sides.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on Oct 2, 2016 at 10:48pm PDT In the above pictures, the mother-daughter duo looks stunning in their respective dresses. Both of them complement each other perfectly. Pooja Bedi has been a style icon for many and looks like Alaya is going to proudly take the torch forward.

