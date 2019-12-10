Halsey's Dramatic Red Carpet And Event Looks Are Just Right! Read Why?

Halsey’s unconventional style and interesting takes on prints and patterns make her the talk of the town. She has appeared in abstract looks which definitely need to be decoded. We take a look at some of her best outfits-

ARIA Awards

Halsey wore a white matching crop top with a big skirt. The outfit was custom made two-piece for the Without Me singer by Collina Strada. Halsey opted for a colourful eye make-up which went well with her irregular patterns on the outfit.

Also Read | Halsey Drops New Track With BTS' Suga Titled 'SUGA's Interlude'; Song Trends Worldwide

American Music Awards 2019

Halsey wore a print ruche, ruffle bot neck dress which was flowy and had a long trail. She paired the long trail outfit with dramatic blue eye make-up and sleek high geometric pony and studs for the ears. Halsey looked unconventional in this look.

Also Read | Halsey's Next To Include BTS' Suga, The Long Wait For Collab Is Until Next Year

Dolce Gabbana

Halsey wore a subtle baby pink three-piece pantsuit. Her hair was styled taking inspiration from Marilyn Monroe and she completed the look with similar colour eye make-up and studs. Halsey captivated her inner boss lady in this look.

Also Read | Taylor Swift: From 'Women Of The Decade' To Peace With Katy Perry; When She Made Headlines

Black lace-ups

Halsey wore a black lace-up side slit slinky satin gown. She donned short black hair for the event and completed the look with dangly earrings. Halsey looked ethereal in this look as well.

Met Gala 2019

Halsey’s Met Gala 2019 look turned many heads at the event. She donned a red bandeau and slit skirt with a long trail. The crucial point of the outfit was the heavy golden accessories. Her hair was crimped and complimented the final look well.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Drops Hints About Her "unusual Childhood" In 'Christmas Tree Farm' Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.