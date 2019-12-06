Halsey Drops New Track With BTS' Suga Titled 'SUGA's Interlude'; Song Trends Worldwide

Colors singer Halsey dropped a new song titled SUGA's Interlude in collaboration with BTS band member Suga. The 2-minute song has been released before Halsey releases her album titled Manic on January 17. Read on to know more about this collaboration between BTS’ Suga and Halsey.

Halsey’s latest collab with BTS’ Suga:

Halsey is considered to be one of the most talented artists in the music industry. Over the last two years, K-pop music has created a firm base in the mainstream music industry. So when Halsey and the K-pop band BTS collaborated on the song Boy With Luv, it garnered more than 620 million views on YouTube.

Halsey has once again collaborated with BTS’ Suga for the song SUGA’s Interlude. SUGA’s Interlude focuses on the difficulties of achieving one’s goals and dreams. This ambient and lilting tune feature has quickly become a fan favourite due to the support of the BTS Army and Halsey’s fans' support. The 2-minute song titled SUGA’s Interlude has dropped right before the release of Halsey’s album Manic that is set to release on January 17.

As mentioned earlier, the song focuses on achieving one’s goals and dreams. Lyrics like, “I’ve been trying all my life/ to separate the time in between the having it all and giving it up” are being sung by Halsey. Suga’s lyrics in the songs translate to, "Though I, full of dreams, grew to achieve all my dreams. I live out my days with the parallel belief that dreams are in fact better when just kept as dreams. That my leap would not be my fall/ I trust that your convictions, efforts, faith, and greed are not filthy things.”

Fans of Suga were quick to point out certain similarities between Halsey’s lyrics from SUGA’s Interlude and BTS’ song Tomorrow which was part of their album Skool Luv Affair. In this latest track, Suga sings, “The dawn before the sun rises is darker than anything but don’t ever forget that the stars you want only rise in the darkness". These lyrics form a parallel connection to the lyrics, “Because the dawn right before the sunrise is the darkest, you, in the future, never forget yourself of now.” Apart from the similarity between the lyrics, the song is already trending worldwide. Hashtags like #SUGAsInterlude and #HALSEYxSUGA are some of the most used hashtags currently.

