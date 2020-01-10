The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Halsey Releases New Stunning Country-inspired ‘You Should Be Sad’ Music Video

Music

Halsey released her new country based song and her fans spotted several symbolic gestures to other female singers. Read ahead to know more.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
halsey

Halsey released her new track titled called You should be sad and fans are raving over the music and video. The video is made in a storytelling format which Halsey is known for. The singer in the video reveals about a break-up, and the healing process she goes through to eventually find her self-worth.   

Also Read | Halsey's Dramatic Red Carpet And Event Looks Are Just Right! Read Why?

Halsey debuts stunning country inspired ‘You Should Be Sad’ music video with Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood references

Also Read | Halsey Drops New Track With BTS' Suga Titled 'SUGA's Interlude'; Song Trends Worldwide

What seemed peculiar to some fans was the symbolism used in the music video. The singer referenced many other famous pop culture artists' in her video. She was seen wearing shiny outfits throughout the music video. It had several emotional and gripping moments which made the listener resonate with her lyrics.

Also Read | Halsey's Next To Include BTS' Suga, The Long Wait For Collab Is Until Next Year

The Without Me singer made several references to iconic singers including Shania Twain Christina Aguilera and Lady Gaga. Halsey addressed this in the comments section of her fans. She herself pointed out the references she made to all the singers included in the video. She called them her idols whom she looks up to. Manic is said to be Halsey’s third studio album which is expected to get a full release on January 17.

Also Read | Famous Musicians' Nicknames: Honorific Nicknames Of American Musicians

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AP CM APPEARS BEFORE CBI
SAMBIT PATRA ON SC'S ORDER ON J&K
'NO CRACKER, IT'S A BOMB!'
AZAD WELCOMES SC DECISION ON J-K
SC STAYS NCLAT ORDER OVER CYRUS
ROHIT SHARMA OPPOSES 4-DAY TESTS