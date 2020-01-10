Halsey Releases New Stunning Country-inspired ‘You Should Be Sad’ Music Video

Halsey released her new track titled called You should be sad and fans are raving over the music and video. The video is made in a storytelling format which Halsey is known for. The singer in the video reveals about a break-up, and the healing process she goes through to eventually find her self-worth.

every song has its own identity! I’ve always said “the album changes its mind as often as I do.” https://t.co/4CNyBpYnrB — h (@halsey) January 10, 2020

Halsey debuts stunning country inspired ‘You Should Be Sad’ music video with Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood references

The most petty and heartbreaking songs all come from country. I wrote YSBS on my living room floor on my guitar. Lots of time in Nashville too 🥰 https://t.co/MRqBD9aaNb — h (@halsey) January 10, 2020

What seemed peculiar to some fans was the symbolism used in the music video. The singer referenced many other famous pop culture artists' in her video. She was seen wearing shiny outfits throughout the music video. It had several emotional and gripping moments which made the listener resonate with her lyrics.

Xtina, Gaga, Carrie, and of course Shania, this was one loaded with nods to badass idols of mine. Had the vision to do a “before he cheats” but instead about after he does haha. — h (@halsey) January 10, 2020

The Without Me singer made several references to iconic singers including Shania Twain Christina Aguilera and Lady Gaga. Halsey addressed this in the comments section of her fans. She herself pointed out the references she made to all the singers included in the video. She called them her idols whom she looks up to. Manic is said to be Halsey’s third studio album which is expected to get a full release on January 17.

It actually is a Gaga reference! But it’s not that one specifically. It’s me referencing Gaga who was referencing Bianca Jagger in AHS Hotel 😛 https://t.co/Eh6e8tULXS — h (@halsey) January 10, 2020

Was so hard not to post 100000 pics of this. I peaked in life here. https://t.co/TqrBcVb5LW — h (@halsey) January 10, 2020

