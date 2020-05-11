Hansal Mehta finds car damaged by 'deeply bitter person', says 'life tough on me too'

Hansal Mehta has not been having the best of times amid the national lockdown for COVID-19. The director is currently living at a remote village in Maharashtra and has not been able to return to Mumbai. Moreover, the filmmaker experienced a minor injury a few days ago and in the latest instance, he found his car damaged.

Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to share that a ‘deeply bitter person’ had scratched his car with key from end to end. More than the incident, the National Award-winner felt tough over his financial situation at the moment, having to live ‘frugally’ and manage to pay for the expenses like paying bills within the ‘available resources.’ He wrote how life was ‘tough’ on him.

Here's the post

Some deeply bitter person scratched my car with a key from end to end. Contrary to what people believe I also have to live frugally and manage within my available resources while paying my bills, maintaining all my staff, home and family. Life is tough on me too. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 10, 2020

As a netizen felt that his staff might have committed the mischief, Mehta cleared that they were all on leave and wouldn’t do something like this because they were 'family.' The Shahid filmmaker still hoped that God ‘blesses’ the ‘resentful person’ with empathy and happiness.

No. They are on leave and would never do anything like that. They are all family. This is some resentful person who I hope finds happiness soon. God bless that person with empathy. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 10, 2020

Previously, on March 26, Mehta had shared that he had injured his tailbone after falling from the stairs during the rains. He had saluted the work of the doctors and the pharmacists during at that time.

Had a slight mishap in the rains yesterday when I fell off the stairs and hurt my tailbone. Point is not about my injury but the swift response of doctors and pharmacists who continue to work through these tough times. This was not Mumbai bit a village in Maharashtra. Salute. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 26, 2020

Meanwhile, the filmmaker, apart from working on his scripts and expressing his views on political matters, has been indulging in cooking during the lockdown. The filmmaker keeps posting pictures of the dishes he prepares.

On the professional front, Mehta’s next film Chhalaang starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha was gearing up for release in June. However, the lockdown has led to the entire schedule of releases going for a toss.

