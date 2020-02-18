Director Hansal Mehta Calls Out 'Masti' Actor Aftab Shivdasani On Twitter For Blocking Him

The National Award-winning director Hansal Mehta is one of the veterans of Bollywood, known for his several critically acclaimed films like Shahid, City Lights, Aligarh, and Omerta to name a few. Recently, Mehta was making headlines after he posted a screenshot on his Twitter. Mehta called out the Masti actor Aftab Shivdasani on Twitter sharing a screenshot which said that he was blocked by Aftab.

Hansal Mehta called out Aftab Shivdasani of blocking him on Twitter

Hansal shared a screenshot of Aftab Shivdasani's profile which said that he has been blocked by the latter. Mehta captioned the screenshot writing, "Oink????". The filmmaker did not reveal the reason behind it and he himself seemed to be clueless about the same. However, Dasani seems to be clueless too about the same, according to a news agency.

After Hansal tweeted the screenshot and called out Aftab, an eminent news agency reached out to Aftab to know his side of the story. In his defence, Aftab Shivdasani himself was clueless about it and claimed that he did not block Mehta, rather respects him a lot. He stated that he was not even aware of this and have a lot of respect for Hansal sir so he does not know how it would have happened.

On the work front, Aftab Shivdasani is all set to make his debut in the digital world with a Zee5 web series titled Poison which premieres on April 30, 2020, and stars Raai Laxmi as the female lead. On the other hand, Hansal Mehta's next film stars Rajkummar Rao and Nusrat Bharucha in the lead roles and is titled Chhalaang. The film is expected to hit the silver screens on June 12, 2020.

