AR Rahman Birthday: Beautiful Bollywood Songs Of The Music Maestro

The music composer and maestro, AR Rahman is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. The winner of two Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award, two Grammy Awards, six National Film Awards, a Golden Globe, and 15 Filmfare Awards, he gave his voice in many languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and many more. On his birthday, here is a playlist of his most popular Hindi songs.

Ishq Bina- Taal

Starring the ever-gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alongside Akshaye Khanna, the track is from Subhash Ghai directorial film Taal. The song was composed by AR Rahman and a song is a number that has stayed as a memory for his fans. The lyrics for the song were penned by Anand Bakshi.

Dil Se Re- Dil Se

Rahman's composition from Dil Se.. renders it pristine, pensive and poetic. Gulzar and AR Rahman weave magic together every time when they come together for any song or album. Sung by Rahman, Dil Se Re is another one of such classic from the movie Dil Se which features Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in the lead.

Jai Ho- Slumdog Millionnaire

Apart from the Oscar-winning song Jai Ho, the album of Slumdog Millionnaire offers peppy numbers like Ring Ring Ringa that will catch you by surprise on the dance floor at a party. The film featured Anil Kapoor, Frieda Pinto and Dev Patel in the pivotal roles. Also, the film is an adaptation from the novel Q&A which is written by the Indian author Vikas Swarup.

Tere Bina – Guru

Sung by Rahman, Chinmaye, Murtuza Khan and Qadir Khan, this romantic track is from Mani Ratnam's Guru. The song is one of the best and most meaningful love songs ever made in the Hindi music industry. There is one section in the song where Rahman delivers a traditional classical piece and it is very pleasing to hear it.

Patakha Guddi- Highway

The song is from Alia Bhatt's Highway is sung by the Nooran sisters and composed by Rahman. The song has the perfect folk lyrics and beats but it also has a modern touch to it. The movie also featured Randeep Hooda in the lead role.

