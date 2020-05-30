Happy Birthday Paresh Rawal: Check Out Some Popular Dialogues Of The Actor From His Films

Paresh Rawal is one of Bollywood's phenomenal actors. The actor has played some of the diverse and challenging roles in his filming career. Paresh Rawal's popular movies include Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, Damini, Himmatwala, Andaz Apna Apna, Table No.21, 36 China Town, and many more. Rawal, throughout his career, has also received many awards, accolades, and nominations. The popular actor and comedian has turned 65 today and on the occasion of his birthday, here are some of the best dialogues from his popular films.

Happy Birthday Paresh Rawal: Remembering some of his best dialogues on his 65th birthday

"Waqt pe shaadi na karo ... toh aadmi bahek hi jaata hai" - Damini

"Yeh haath hai ki hathoda ... keedon ki basti mein kaunsa aa gaya makauda" - Himmatwala

"Yeh Baburao ka style hai" - Hera Pheri

"Sab cheez time to time honi chahiye" - Andaz Apna Apna

"Duniya waalo mujhe na dikhao aaina ... nahi toh main bolonga "Made In China" - Himmatwala

"Purane khandar ki giri hui deewar pe tangi hui badsurat tasveer ke peeche chupi hui gadni chipkali ki phad-phadati pooch pe lehrati hui cheenti" - Himmatwala

"Confidence khel mein jaan zaroor dalta hai ... lekin overconfidence jaan le leta hai" - Raja Natwarlal

"Kerala ke karele se Bareilly ki barfi banta ja raha hai tu" - Himmatwala

"Saala, rakh diya toh bhi baat karta hai" - Hera Pheri

"Khushiyan kisi ki mohtaj nahin hoti, dosti yunhi ittefaq se nahin hoti ... kuch toh maine honge is pal ke, warna yunhi aapse mulaqat nahin hoti" - Table No.21

"Ramchandra keh gaye Natwar se aaisa kalyug aayega ... dance bar mein raas rachega, casino mein lut jayega" - 36 China Town

"Kutriya saala, dekh ke number dial kar!" - Hera Pheri

"Woh main mast tel mein fry karke, woh main kha gaya" - Hera Pheri

"Maut se zyada khoobsurat entertainment koi nahin" - Table No.21

"Baahar aag hai aur andar jwalamukhi hai ... jaaye toh kidhar jaaye?" - Awara Paagal deewana

"Arre baba wrong number hai toh uthati kaiko hai re?" - Phir Hera Pheri

"Utha le re baba, utha le ... mereko nahi re, in dono ko utha le" - Hera Pheri

"Jahan dharm hai na, wahan satya ke liye jagah nahi hai ... aur jahan satya hai truth hai, wahan dharm ki zaroorat hi nahi hai" - Oh My God

"Devi ka prasad mandir mein milta hai ... garage mein nahin" - Hera Pheri

"Kheeche huye kaan se mila hua gyan ... hamesha yaad rehta hai" - Raja Natwarlal

