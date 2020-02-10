'Happy Hardy And Heer' Tamilrockers Leak Creates Business Issue For Himesh's Comeback

Himesh Reshammiya starrer Happy Hardy and Heer has been leaked online by Tamilrockers. This Happy Hardy and Heer Tamilrockers leak is not the first of its kind. Previously, Tamilrockers has leaked several other films online that has severely affected the business of these films. This Himesh Reshammiya starrer seems to have been another addition to the Tamilrockers 2020 leak list and fans can now watch the Happy Hardy and Heer movie online. Read on to know more details about this leak.

Happy Hardy and Heer leaked online

Himesh Reshammiya was all set to make a comeback on the big screen with his film Happy Hardy and Heer. But prior to the film’s release, the film was leaked online.

This Himesh Reshammiya starrer film was leaked on Monday, and has released on January 31, 2020. No official statement has been made regarding this leak by the team of the film. Take a look at the poster of this Himesh Reshammiya starrer film.

But since this Happy Hardy and Heer Tamilrockers leak happened today, it is bound to affect the film’s box-office collection. But as mentioned earlier, this is not the first time that Tamilrockers have leaked a movie online. The Tamilrockers 2020 leak list includes several other films.

Previously, the site has also leaked films like Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl, Kristen Bell’s Frozen 2, Marjaavaan, Pagalpanti, and many others. The Tamilrockers 2020 leak includes Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D. Amongst Hollywood movies, Robert Downey Jr.'s DoLittle was also part of the Tamilrockers 2020 leak list.

According to a media portal’s report, Tamilrockers have received several court orders over the years due to their frequent movie leaks. The site has also been restricted by the Madras High Court in this case. But Tamilrockers has used proxy websites to continue their ongoing saga of movie leaks.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Image Courtesy: Himesh Reshammiya Instagram

