'Disco Raja' Tamilrockers Leak May Affect Movie's Overall Box Office Performance

Ravi Teja starrer Disco Raja hit the silver screen on January 24, 2020. Though the film was received with average reviews, it is reportedly being loved by fans and is registering healthy footfalls at theatres. But, the box office numbers have reportedly taken a massive hit as online piracy portal Tamilrockers has leaked Disco Raja just hours after it released ion the big screen.

Disco Raja leaked on Tamilrockers

The film was available for users to download on the same day of the release itself. The movie was available to either stream free or download. Various screen recordings from the screenings of the film have taken over the internet as well. Ravi Teja is evidently one of the biggest south film industry stars who has delivered various box office successes. But the leak of the full-length film has to some extent stopped viewers from visiting a multiplex/single screen to watch the film. instead, viewers are reportedly downloading the film from illegal portals and watching it.

The film had a substantial amount of hype around it as the film starred Ravi Teja in a science fiction outing which also includes time travel. The film is reportedly filled with comedic punches and entertainment quotient filled throughout its runtime. But, with the notorious leaks made by Tamilrockers, the film is being streamed online by viewers in lower quality. Despite the precautionary measures taken by the filmmakers to curb piracy, various films find their way to illegal portals like Tamilrockers for illegal streaming and downloads. Previously, films like Darbar and Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo also were victims of such leaks.

Image courtesy - Ravi Teja Instagram

