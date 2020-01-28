'Street Dancer 3D' Leaked Online By Piracy Website Tamilrockers

The infamous piracy website, Tamilrockers are on the move yet again. After releasing many upcoming films on the internet back to back illegally, this time their victim is the Bollywood musical Street Dancer 3D. Websites like Tamilrockers distribute copyright material which allows the user to download various HD quality and dubbed-movies online with the help of Torrent files. Similar piracy websites include Movierulz and Filmywap.

The illegal release of Street Dancer 3D movie online is likely to incur a heavy loss for the creators and makers of the movie. However, since it will also be released in a 3D version, netizens might still go to theatres for the experience. Prior to this, Tamilrockers had released other movies too like Dream Girl, Frozen 2, Marjaavaan, Pagalpanti, Star Wars Rise of Skywalker, and Darbar. Most recently its victim was the Hollywood movie Dolittle which starred the Marvel fame, Robert Downey Jr.

Also Read: Pattas Tamilrockers Movie Download Now Leaked Online

Street Dancer 3D Tamilrockers version online

Street Dancer 3D has released on January 24, 2020. However, because of piracy websites such as Tamilrockers, netizens can now watch the Street Dancer 3D movie online without having to go to the theatres. Despite being one of the highly anticipated movies of 2020, Street Dancer 3D’s box office collections might suffer a big setback because of the leak by Tamilrockers.

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been fighting to curb the piracy wave in India. However, their efforts are barely bearing any fruit as piracy websites like Tamilrockers and Movierulz have made their efforts futile. New sites are emerging almost every day.

Also Read: 'Entha Manchivaadavuraa' Leaked By Tamilrockers

More about Street Dancer 3D

Starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in lead roles, the movie shows a musical journey of two different groups who unite for the same cause. Two rival dance groups in London, one from India and the other of Pakistan, have been competing against each other whenever and wherever they meet. However, they slowly realise that their purpose is the same, to support the people from the Asian subcontinent. Directed by Remo D’Souza Street Dancer 3D movie has been bankrolled by T-Series.

Watch the Street Dancer 3D trailer here:

Also Read: 'Dolittle' Leaked Online By Piracy Website Tamilrockers

Also Read: 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers & Movierulz

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.