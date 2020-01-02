The Debate
Hardik-Natasa, Virat-Anushka, KL Rahul-Athiya Keep It Casual As They Return To Mumbai

Bollywood News

The most-talked about couples are back in town! Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic along with Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma & KL Rahul-Athiya were spotted at airport

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hardik Pandya

The lovers are back in the bay! Hardik Pandya, who announced his engagement with Natasa Stankovic on January 1, was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couple kept it simple and chose to wear casual track pants. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who rang in their New Year in Gstaad, Switzerland were also clicked at the airport. And rumoured couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are also back from their Thailand vacation.

ALSO READ | Natasa Stankovic's ex-boyfriend Aly Goni reacts to her engagement with Hardik Pandya

ALSO READ | Virat, Anushka, Saif, Kareena, Varun, Natasha wish 'love & peace to the world'

See pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hardik Pandya announced that he got engaged to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic via an Instagram post on Wednesday. "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged," Hardik Pandya captioned his Instagram post. Soon after Hardik Pandya shared the news, fans flooded the all-rounder's post with congratulatory messages. Kuldeep Yadav was the first among his teammates from Indian cricket team to wish the 26-year-old. One notable name to react was Natasa Stankovic’s ex-boyfriend Aly Goni. The popular TV actor did not write anything as such, but sent hearts to the engaged couple. He reacted to Natasa’s Instagram post, where Hardik Pandya goes down on his knee to pop the question before they seal with a kiss, with heart emojis. #KLRahul and #athiyashetty were also snapped. #hardikpandya #NatasaStankovic #KrunalPandya #airportdiaries #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

ALSO READ | Suniel Shetty reveals that he loves Ahan’s Girlfriend Tania & whom Athiya is seeing

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#viratkohli #anushkasharma back home after spending new years abroad #airportdiaries #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

 

 

