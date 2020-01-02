Hardik-Natasa, Virat-Anushka, KL Rahul-Athiya Keep It Casual As They Return To Mumbai

Hardik Pandya announced that he got engaged to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic via an Instagram post on Wednesday. "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged," Hardik Pandya captioned his Instagram post. Soon after Hardik Pandya shared the news, fans flooded the all-rounder's post with congratulatory messages. Kuldeep Yadav was the first among his teammates from Indian cricket team to wish the 26-year-old. One notable name to react was Natasa Stankovic’s ex-boyfriend Aly Goni. The popular TV actor did not write anything as such, but sent hearts to the engaged couple. He reacted to Natasa’s Instagram post, where Hardik Pandya goes down on his knee to pop the question before they seal with a kiss, with heart emojis. #KLRahul and #athiyashetty were also snapped. #hardikpandya #NatasaStankovic #KrunalPandya #airportdiaries #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jan 1, 2020 at 7:36pm PST