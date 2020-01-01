Natasa Stankovic's Ex-boyfriend Aly Goni Reacts To Her Engagement With Hardik Pandya

A trend seen since Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi-Sharmila Tagore, another cricketer is all set to marry an actor, with Hardik Pandya getting engaged to Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday. The couple, who went on from being known as ‘rumoured couple’, then couple before exchanging rings, all in the span of a few hours, stunned their fans with the announcement. Congratulations poured in on social media, not just from netizens, but also from celebrities.

One notable name to react was Natasa Stankovic’s ex-boyfriend Aly Goni. The popular TV actor did not write anything as such, but sent hearts to the engaged couple. He reacted to Natasa’s Instagram post, where Hardik Pandya goes down on his knee to pop the question before they seal with a kiss, with heart emojis.

Natasa and Aly had recently featured on Nach Baliye 9, as the contestants were a mix of ex-couples and current couples. The duo had reached the finals, but ended up on the losing side.

As per reports, Natasa and Aly had fallen in love in 2014. They, however, split within a year. The fact that they agreed to do the show, and the latter’s comment on Wednesday show that they maintain cordial relations today.

Hardik had earlier made it official on Wednesday by sharing his first picture with Natasa, and describing her as his ‘firework.’ A few hours later, he shared pictures where Natasa is flaunting her engagement ring, along with a video of their close ones enjoying the moment with music.

