Hardik Pandya & Natasa's Son Agastya Learns To Crawl; The Cricketer Has Adorable Reaction

Hardik Pandya is currently enjoying his time with his son Agastya as evident from his social media. He and his wife Natasa Stankovic are often seen sharing pictures and videos of their family on their social media. Natasa recently shared a video of their son Agastya crawling. Hardik reshared the video on his Instagram and wrote that he was his boy. Take a look at Natasa Stankovic's Instagram video of their son crawling.

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shares a video of their son crawling

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable video of her son Agastya. Their son wore a light blue baby jumpsuit and crawled from one corner of the room to another. She also added the childrens' song Vesela Farma in the background of the video.

Reactions to Hardik Pandya's son crawling

Hardik Pandya's fans commented on Agastya's video in numbers. Several celebrities commented that his son looks adorable in the video. Fans also mentioned how quickly Agastya is growing. Other fans flooded Natasa's comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at some of the comments on the post she shared.

Image source: Natasa Stankovic's Instagram

Agastya and Hardik Pandya's pictures and videos

Hardik shared a picture of him spending some fun time with his son in the pool. He picked Agastya high up in the sky while the baby looks very happy. Hardik captioned the picture as, "My Boy". He also shared a few pictures and videos with Natasa and Agastya. He mentioned that his son is a water baby as he shared pictures where Agastya is seen enjoying the pool. Natasa wore a black bikini suit while Hardik wore blue swimming shorts and a Versace bathrobe. He also shared some pictures of pushing Agastya's baby stroller back to their room. On Christmas, Hardik dressed as Santa Claus along with his son. The father-son duo posed in front of a Christmas tree. Take a look at some posts of Hardik and Agastya.

