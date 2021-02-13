Hardik Pandya Takes Pride In Training Despite Axar Patel's Selection, Fans Laud Unity

Hardik Pandya is part of the expanded Indian squad for the ongoing four-match home Test series against England. The all-rounder, who did not play the first Test at Chennai, was also omitted from the playing XI of the second Test match at the same venue. The Indian team management decided to field spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel in the crucial game instead.

Also Read | India Vs England 2021: Visitors Aim To Break Ashes Rivals Australia's 16-year-old Record

Hardik Pandya trains for India vs England 2nd Test with teammates

On Friday, February 12, Hardik Pandya took to his social media accounts to share a picture of himself as he trained with the rest of his teammates. His inclusion in the playing XI was already doubtful, considering rising speculations of having a turning wicket at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium for the second Test. The doubts were put to rest the very next morning when Axar Patel was confirmed to take the field for his national side.

Even though Hardik Pandya failed to make a cut into the playing XI, his intensity and dedication while training were much appreciated by Indian cricket fans. Several fans took to Twitter and praised the all-rounder for his devotion to Indian cricket and his teammates. Here is a look at Hardik Pandya’s training routine along with some of the fans reacting to it.

Match day prep 💯 pic.twitter.com/JgOPul7mwn — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 12, 2021

I don't think u will manage a place in the side as a pure batsman..

And u certainly r not 5th Bowler in chennai as well.

Anyway best of luck. U r a hard worker.

See u soon in whites. — Mrityunjaya Shahi (@Mrityunjaya2016) February 12, 2021

I'm one of your biggest fans .

Can't wait to see you playing on the field.

Come back Champ. — Satyabrata Badatya (@LoyalFanOfSachn) February 12, 2021

Also Read | Veteran Wicket-keeper Tim Paine Rolls His Arm Over, Gets Rewarded With A Wicket

Wishing all the best to the Indian cricket team for the next match.Hope,we bounce back and win the game. — Vasles (@Vasles3) February 12, 2021

Eager to see ur kung-fu show on the battlefield sir @hardikpandya7 — Cricket_Gully (@Gully1Cricket) February 12, 2021

Also Read | Michael Vaughan Wonders Whether India Made Joe Root Feel Special In His 100th Test

India vs England 2nd Test updates

At the time of publishing, India reached 165-3 from 46 overs in their first innings. They lost opener Shubman Gill for a duck in the second over of the day. Skipper Kohli also departed for a duck while Cheteshwar Pujara contributed 21 to the Indian total. As of now, Rohit Sharma (113*) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (31*) were batting together at the crease.

India vs England live streaming details

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 1st Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

A look into MI list of retained players 2021

Hardik Pandya along with star-attractions like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard among others were recently retained by the Mumbai Indians franchise for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Here is a look at a detailed report of the MI list of retained players 2021 as well as their releases:

Also Read | 'If India Lose 2nd Test, It Would Be End Of Virat Kohli's Captaincy': Ex-England Bowler

Image source: Hardik Pandya Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.