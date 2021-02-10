Hardik Pandya Calls Son Agastya 'Water Baby' After Fun Time At Chennai Hotel Poolside

Hardik Pandya is enjoying his time off the field and chronicled his son Agastya's first day at the pool. Agastya was born to Hardik and Natasa on May 30 and is a frequent feature in the couple's posts on social media. While the Indian all-rounder had to spend a lot of time away from his child, the 27-year-old is making the most of his downtime and spending quality time with his five-month-old son.

India vs England 2021: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic enjoy Agastya's first pool day

Hardik Pandya took to social media on Wednesday, sharing pictures from their day out in the pool. The Indian all-rounder was joined by Natasa and their son Agastya. The 27-year-old shared pictures writing that his five-month-old baby was 'too cool for the pool' and was clearly a 'water baby'. Among the pictures uploaded, we can see the couple pushing around Agastya's stroller, while another picture has the father and son smiling while Hardik is holding his son in the pool. The couple posed together for an adorable family photo and left netizens gushing over the pictures.

Too cool for the pool 😎 My boy’s clearly a water baby 😍 pic.twitter.com/FppLqjBtTx — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 10, 2021

The family of three is currently in Chennai, with Hardik Pandya part of the India squad for England 2021 series. The 27-year-old missed the first Test, where the visitors took a 1-0 lead in the series. The Men in Blue struggled after England, led by captain Joe Root, batted for the first two days before James Anderson & Co. put the result beyond doubt on Day 5. Pandya had missed the Test squad for the Australia tour but was recalled for the home series against England.

It has been close to three years since Hardik Pandya last played Test cricket. The flamboyant all-rounder had featured in India's tour to England in 2018 before a series of niggling injuries hampered his career and made him unavailable for red ball tours. Hardik has now recovered from his back injury after having undergone surgery after the 2019 World Cup, but the all-rounder is not fit for bowling yet. The 27-year-old has represented India in 11 Tests, scoring 532 runs at an average of 31.29, and has picked 17 wickets overall. Pandya has a Test century against Sri Lanka in Sir Lanka, while he also picked his first five-wicket haul against England in 2018.

