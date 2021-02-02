Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Get Baby Agastya's Hands & Feet Impressions; See Pics

Ever since actress Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya have become proud parents to little Agastya, the two have been sharing several pictures of their little one on social media. Recently, the parents were overjoyed to get their child’s hands and feet embossed in a memento to be cherished for lifelong. Sculpture Bhavna Jasra took to Instagram and shared a picture of the memento that was gifted to the parents.

Natasa, Hardik get son Agastya's hand and feet impression

Sharing a glimpse of the beautiful momento that saw the feet and hands of Agastya crafted beautifully, Bhavna wrote, “Hardik Pandya & wife Natasa couldn’t be more elated on receiving the beautiful masterpiece Bhavna Jasra created with their little son Agastya’s hand & feet impressions. The fine detailing & the backdrop from our royal series just won their hearts! They called it the best momento gifted by their dear friend @poornapatel & also mentioned that they would cherish it for a lifetime!” The sculpture artist gave a glimpse of the impression of hands and feet that the couple has got it framed for a lifetime memory.

From celebrating New Year's to dressing up as Santa Claus for Christmas, Natasa and Hardik leave no stone unturned in sharing memories with their son. Earlier, the couple gave a glimpse of their son’s first flight journey since his birth. Natasa took to Instagram and shared a picture where she can be seen sitting on the plane with little Agastya sitting on her lap. A similar picture was shared by Hardik on Instagram where he wrote, “My boy’s first flight.”

Sometime back, the couple celebrated their son’s five-month birthday with a snow theme party. The couple threw a small get together for their son while cutting a beautiful cake. Natasa took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of the celebrations where the trio can be seen posing happily for the camera. The couple had welcomed the baby boy Agastya on July 30, weeks after announcing that they were expecting a child.

